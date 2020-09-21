Like a fantasy, Miley Cyrus appears lying on a red bed

Lying face down on a red velvet mattress, Miley Cyrus dazzled with her beauty by showing herself in a sensual pose with which she showed off part of her rear, which was only covered by dark and transparent stockings. The photos she published on her Instagram account have so far more than 714 thousand likes.

Previously, the former Disney girl had set social networks on fire by showing herself topless in two videos, posing very sexy for the camera with her rocker look, and even playing with her tongue.

Miley Cyrus participated in the iHeartFestival 2020, achieving one of the most commented performances, in which she performed the classic theme of the Blondie group “Heart of glass”. In less than a day the video of this show has achieved more than two million views.



