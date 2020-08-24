Like a Dragon release date confirmed for consoles and PCs

Since last year, we have seen here that Sega was working to officially make its game Yakuza: Like a Dragon available to its fans, in addition to having received confirmation that it would reach new generations of consoles and the PC, revealing the settings required to perform in that second case.

Now, the developer has confirmed more information about his arrival on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and on all platforms the availability will be revealed on November 13, 2020, that is, in just over two months.

Also according to the developer, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will offer an upgrade to the new consoles, with availability dates tied to the availability of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 on the market, something that should also happen in the coming months.

To complete, Sega also unveiled a new trailer that brings as its main focus the story behind the game and the action that can be expected for Yakuza: Like a Dragon by fans, revealing characterization, graphics and more, as can be seen below .

Not least, it is possible to note that in the video we have confirmation that it will follow the standards of the franchise delivering an RPG experience with dynamic combat, missions, mini-games and more, in addition to the possibility of adding up to seven members in the team.

To close, we have that the title can already be purchased in pre-order on Steam (values ​​between R $ 169.99 and R $ 255.99), Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store (in both, the values ​​vary between R $ 249 , 99 and R $ 373.90).



