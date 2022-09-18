Like a Dragon Gaiden will be a smaller scale game than other Yakuza games

The new spin-off Like A Dragon, Like A Dragon Gayden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be a smaller game compared to other parts of the franchise. For the first time, this game was announced on Ryu Ga Gotoku’s own live broadcast, the RGG Summit 2022. A number of upcoming games were presented at this event, including a highly sought-after localization like Dragon: Ishin! and the first look at How the Dragon 8. Among these games was also How the Dragon Gaiden, which will focus on the returning Kazume Kiryu.

As a Dragon, Gaiden is advertised as an interquel set between the conclusion of Yakuza 6: Song of Life and coming As a Dragon 8. This game will focus on the retired Kiryu, who became a monk under the guidance of the codename Joryu. This title is also considered to be how Kiryu participates in events As Dragon 8, and the gameplay returns to the style of fighters, and the gameplay returns to the style of fighters. Studio RGG confirms that the playback time of this interquel will also be shorter and smaller in scale.

In an interview with Famitsu on Masayoshi Yokoyama from RGG studio stated that as fans of the Dragon, it will probably be twice as short as the main title. Despite the smaller scale, the team is working to ensure that the player can do the same as in other games. Although he notes that the story is still being corrected, he estimates that the approximate game time may be about 10-20 hours. Yokoyama explicitly states that it will be longer than the so-called lost solutions, the Kaito files, which, according to the HowLongToBeat website, will take the player approximately 7-10 hours.

Like some of the earlier games in the franchise, Like Dragon Gaiden can be as long as some of the earlier games in the franchise. According to the same website, in some of the later games, such as Yakuza 0, Yakuza 5, or Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the passage of the main plot can take approximately 30-45 hours, depending on the player. By comparison, the first yakuza game can take up to 14 hours to complete the main plot, so despite the smaller scale, there may still be enough content in it.

Thanks to the smaller scale As Dragon Gaiden and the focus on the original fight, it helps not only to give fans more of what they liked in the series, but also with a denser and smaller scale. It also helps fill in the gaps in what Kiryu has been doing, acting as a great teaser for what will be in the next numbered title.

Like Dragon Hayden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.