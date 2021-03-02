Lightyears: Sissy Spacek and Ed O’Neill in Amazon series

According to Variety, Sissy Spacek and Ed O’Neill were recently cast to star in the Amazon Prime Video series Lightyears.

It is a science fiction production focused on a couple who keep an important secret about a mysterious portal on the grounds of their home.

Sissy Spacek is well known for some important films, such as Coal Miner’s Daughter, in the original, released in 1980, which earned her an Oscar for Best Actress the following year.

She was also present in the cast of Carrie (1976), directed by Brian De Palma and based on the work of the same name by Stephen King, as well as Missing (1982), by filmmaker Costa-Gravas. His most recent credits in television productions include Homecoming and Castle Rock, both from 2018.

Ed O’Neill was present in several television productions, being best known for the series Modern Family (2009-2020) and Um Amor de Família (1987-1997).

Learn about Lightyears, the new science fiction series from Amazon Prime Video

According to what has been released so far, the plot of Lightyears bets on the routine of an ordinary couple who has a mysterious secret: in their backyard, there is a passage to a strange desert planet. To get there, you have to go through a buried chamber very close to them.

Everything changes when they have to deal with the presence of a young man who is suddenly introduced to them. In this way, the camera they thought they knew so well can hide unimaginable dangers.

For now, there is no announced release date.