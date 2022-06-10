Lightyear’s Early Reactions Show Why Pixar Will Never Let Toy Story Die

Pixar’s latest project, Lightyear, hails from the world of Toy Story, and the early reaction to it shows exactly why Pixar will never let the Toy Story franchise die. Pixar continues to be a leader in the world of animation and offers its viewers at least one movie a year. In 2022, “Blushing” was released, and now preparations are underway for “Light Year”, the first Pixar film released in theaters after “Forward”.

Director Angus MacLaine (“In Search of Dory”) tells the story of the origin of Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the famous toy presented in “Toy Story”. Lightyear follows the legendary space Ranger on a mission that leaves him on a hostile planet, millions of light-years from Earth. Buzz must find a way to return home through space and time, and for this he will be joined by a group of ambitious recruits and a companion cat, Sox (Peter Son). However, Buzz’s plans get complicated when the mission is threatened by the arrival of the infamous Emperor Zurg (James Brolin).

Since Lightyear was announced in 2020, there have been many questions about its connection to Toy Story and the Buzz Lightyear toy that viewers have come to know and love, as well as why Pixar chose Lightyear over Toy Stoy 5, and why the studio refuses. let the Toy Story franchise die. As mentioned above, Lightyear is the first Pixar film to be released in theaters again after “Forward”, since all the films released after it were sent to Disney+, and it is due to be released on June 17, but the first reaction to it has already arrived. with a lot of praise from critics, which ultimately shows that Toy Story is still Pixar’s most profitable franchise, so she won’t let it die.

Toy Story was not only Pixar’s first film, but also the first fully computer-animated film to earn a place in the history of cinema. Toy Story has evolved into a franchise with four films, four television series, a short film and a live-action television movie dedicated to Buzz Lightyear. Of course, not all of the expanded content from the Toy Story franchise was as successful as the films, but the positive reception of Lightyear proves that the Toy Story universe can continue to live thanks to the films, and given Lightyear’s high box office forecasts, the Box Office will probably confirm this once again by showing that Toy Story content still has a wide audience. Lightyear’s early success is a good sign for Pixar, which will likely continue to mine Toy Story in search of something more, whether it’s the famous Toy Story 5 or even a film about Woody’s origins now that Buzz has got his.

Although at the time of writing we had no plans for new Toy Story spin-offs, and the fifth film is not official, if Lightyear turns out to be a big box office success, it’s not surprising if Pixar decides to move forward. even more content from the Toy Story universe. Of course, Toy Story 4 gave the movie series a satisfying ending, but there are many spin-offs that could be made from the saga.