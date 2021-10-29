Lightyear: Trailer Sets Record Viewing And Beats Eternals

Lightyear: The first trailer for Lightyear, Toy Story’s spin-off film was released last Wednesday (27th) and, in addition to making a lot of people homesick, it’s also breaking records. According to Deadline, the video had 83 million views in the first 24 hours after release.

The number surpasses the premieres of Toy Story 4 (62 million), Soul (32 million) and Luca (28 million). The trailer also surpassed the Eternals mark, which got 77 million views in 24 hours. The Marvel movie had the record for the most-watched trailer during the pandemic.

Now, Lightyear’s trailer is second only to The Incredibles 2, which registered 114 million views on its first day.

The Pixar feature features “the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear – the hero who inspired the toy – featuring the legendary Space Ranger that would conquer generations of fans.” Angus MacLane, responsible for Finding Dory, is directed, while the original voice acting for the main character will be actor Chris Evans.

Lightyear hits theaters on June 17, 2022.