Lightyear Pitch Meeting

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Lightyear.

The Pitch Meeting series from Screen Rant continues to poke fun at recently released films with the latest entry on Lightyear. “Lightyear” is a side film of the Toy Story franchise, which tells the story of Andy’s favorite toy space ranger, whom Tim Allen played in four original films. Directed by Angus MacLaine, which will premiere in June 2022, this is the first Pixar film to receive a worldwide release after the release of the movie “Forward” in March 2020. “Lightyear” somewhat failed to meet box office expectations, grossing $101 million worldwide against its $200 million budget.

Lightyear uses a framing device to explain that this is a movie Andy saw in 1995 that inspired Buzz Lightyear to create a line of toys. In the film itself, Star Command explores the inhabited planet T’kani Prime, but discovers that hostile life forms live there. Buzz, played by Chris Evans in “Light Year”, damages their ship while trying to escape, forcing the team to settle on the planet, and a year later a colony was formed, which finally had the infrastructure to carry out the necessary repairs. Buzz, wanting to correct his mistake, is called to test the hyperspace fuel. The test takes him four minutes, but thanks to the slowing down of time on the planet, four years pass. In the rest of the film, Buzz continues the trials while the planet and its moons age around him.

Now, after a somewhat mediocre Lightyear box office, Ryan George’s screenwriter and Pixar executive are beating the original pitch of the film in the newest episode of Pitch Meeting. Among other things, George highlights the confusing premise of the frame, the mismatch of the tones of this serious supposed 90s action movie and the reality of the hilarious and mannered films that were actually released in 1995, as well as the strange contradiction that Zurg is an older version of Buzz in Lightyear instead of Buzz’s father, as it was in “History toys 2”. You can see the whole episode below:

As Pitch Meeting points out, the framing device and time dilation aspects of the film are a bit difficult for adults to understand, not to mention the children of the film’s target audience. Not only that, but other characters from the Toy Story movies are missing. It can be argued that the success of the original films was due to the acting ensemble, and trusting Buzz to make the film himself is an interesting adventure that has not fully paid off.

As with many other Pitch Meetings, such as Jurassic World Dominion, the main criticism is to return to existing properties rather than exploring new ideas. It is expected that this film will continue the past success of “Toy Story”. In addition, the obvious merchandising opportunities of characters like Cat Sox are a pretty obvious opportunity to get money. George aptly points this out, stating that if Andy had actually seen Lightyear in 1995, he probably would have wanted a Sox toy, not a Buzz Lightyear action figure, which makes “Toy Story” a little more far-fetched.