Lightyear may lose first place at the box office due to “Jurassic World 3”

Lightyear is facing more competition from Jurassic World Dominion than originally thought, and may eventually cede the top spot at the box office to a dinosaur movie. “Dominion” is in theaters for the second weekend, and “Lightning” was released on June 17. Talking about a movie that exists in the Toy Story universe, “Lightyear” depicts the story that inspired Buzz Lightyear’s toy line. The film received positive reviews from critics, although not as universal praise as the previous four Toy Story films.

This is the third time a Pixar movie and a Jurassic World movie have collided at the box office. In 2015, “Jurassic World” remained number 1 at the box office, overtaking “Puzzle”, but the Pixar film still overtook “Jurassic World” the following weekend. Then in 2018, Pixar beat Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom by releasing “The Incredibles 2” a week before the dinosaur sequel, and both films became the two biggest hits of that summer. Many industry insiders expected Lightyear to have a big opening weekend and overtake Jurassic World Dominion at the box office due to its association with the highly successful Toy Story franchise.

Link: Why Lightyear Is Better for Pixar Than Toy Story 5

According to Deadline, Lightyear’s results are below expectations. The film opened for about $20 million, and the first weekend is projected to be between $51 and $55 million, well below the initial estimate of $70-85 million. Meanwhile, Jurassic World Dominion expects to earn $57 million in the second weekend, and although this is 61% less than the previous week, it is enough to take the first place at the box office.

While Lightyear’s first weekend will still be higher than that of the previous movie “Forward,” which usually had a low weekend for Pixar films, this movie opened a week before theaters closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and some viewers were already avoiding theaters. This probably influenced the first weekend of this movie. It looks like Lightyear will earn about $60 million less than Toy Story 4, which opened on the same weekend in June back in 2019. steal most of Lightyear’s audience.

There are a number of factors influencing this cash disorder. The concept of Lightyear may have been difficult to sell to a wide audience, who might have been confused by the film’s connection with the Toy Story brand. Another reason may be that only three years have passed since the release of Toy Story 4, making this the shortest gap between parts in any Pixar franchise. Disney’s decision to send the last three Pixar films to Disney+ may have influenced viewers’ desire to see Lightyear, as they instead associated the brand with streaming and waited for its debut there, while they felt they needed to see Jurassic World Dominion in theaters.