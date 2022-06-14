“Lightyear” is not the first time Tim Allen has not voiced Buzz Lightyear

Longtime Disney/Pixar fans initially had a reflex reaction to Tim Allen not returning to Lightyear. However, the studio had a very good reason to explain why he would not return to a solo adventure. However, there was no Allen in the role of Buzz Lightyear in other Disney films, which did not attract such attention.

Chris Evans replaces the real Buzz Lightyear Tim Allen in the movie “Lightyear”.

Chris Evans voices Buzz in the Pixar Lightyear cartoon, which seeks to expand the Toy Story universe. It is assumed that this is Andy’s favorite movie, which inspired him to love the character. As a result, he bought a Buzz toy that fans know and love from the Toy Story franchise. Viewers will recognize many iconic moments and phrases from earlier films, but this version of Buzz is very different from the toy that Allen voices.

Evans is not a replacement for Allen in Lightyear. Rather, the actor Captain America voices the “real” iteration of the character. Meanwhile, Allen will continue to voice the toy version that fans know and love. There are two Buzz characters that individual actors will continue to represent in the future of the franchise.

Buzz Lightyear’s different voices are used in video games and animated TV shows.

Allen didn’t always voice Buzz in every issue of Toy Story before Lightyear. However, the big theatrical release certainly created the misconception that Evans had replaced him. For example, Pat Fraley voiced a character in the Toy Story cartoons, video games and attractions. He also voiced other Toy Story characters, such as Mr. Potato Head in an ABC commercial.

The animated series “Buzz Lightyear from Star Command” also did not have the iconic voice of Allen. Patrick Warburton took on the role of Buzz in this TV show. Viewers can also recognize him from the films Sky High, The Emperor’s New Groove, Planes: Fire & Rescue and Chicken Little.

Avid video game players may also have noticed that Allen did not voice Buzz in them either. Mike McRae has played roles in most games, including Kingdom Hearts III, Disney Infinity and Toy Story 3: The Video Game.

There was no Tim Allen in “Disney on Ice” and “Toy Story 3” either.

Allen also didn’t voice Buzz in another movie until “Lightyear,” which includes a hilarious Spanish toy mode in “Toy Story 3.” Javier Fernandez-Peña takes on the role of a toy, making it clear that the toy manufacturer used a different voice to speak. Spanish in the cinema.

Corey Burton voices Buzz in Disney on Ice. He is the legendary voice of Disney, who voiced the Magic Mirror, Grumpy, Dale, Chernobog, Mad Hatter, Zeus and many other roles.

It’s clear that Disney/Pixar has very high standards when it comes to voice acting. Allen may not be voicing Buzz in “Lightyear,” but his legacy is not being replaced. Rather, it’s just an expansion of the Toy Story universe to new unprecedented heights. If the studio decides to make another part of Toy Story, it is likely that the world will see Allen’s return.