Lightyear Gets Disney Plush Release Date

Lightyear will break into the small screens when it is released on Disney+ on August 3. Lightyear from Pixar tweeted the announcement along with a new video dedicated to the upcoming release.

“Of course, Lightyear looks amazing on the big screen, but we are very excited to present it on Disney+,” said director Angus MacLaine. “We have dedicated years of our lives to this film and are very proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. to see him again and again.”

McLane previously said that working on the spin-off was not easy.

“When we took on [Lightyear], we faced the problem of replacing a minor character with a major one, and that’s a really difficult task,” the director told GameSpot.

In our 7/10 review, IGN said, “Good execution and eye-catching visuals keep Lightyear afloat, but the plot isn’t of the quality you’d expect from Pixar.”

