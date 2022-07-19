Lightyear Disney Plush release date is set for early August

Viewers who have missed the adventures of Buzz Lightyear Chris Evans will soon see what they were missing. As its theatrical release begins to wind down, Disney has announced that Lightyear will appear on Disney Plus in early August.

Despite a strong marketing campaign, it seems that viewers did not flock to cinemas to see Lightyear. At the moment, the newest Disney and Pixar movie has grossed $ 213.4 million at the box office, and now it will be moved to Disney Plus, where fans of all ages will be able to continue broadcasting space adventures.

“They came back to complete the mission,” Disney Plus Canada shared on Instagram. “Check out our epic duo Buzz and Sox in Lightyear, which will be broadcast only on Disney Plus on August 3.” Lightyear is a spin—off that tells the story of the creation of Buzz Lightyear’s iconic toy from Toy Story. Buzz, voiced by Evans, embarks on a space adventure with his robot partner Sox (voiced by Peter Son). The pair sets out to help Buzz get home, but not without encountering an army of ruthless robots under the command of Zurg (James Brolin), who are trying to steal his fuel source.

When Disney first announced the film, many fans were baffled by the ent behind it. Although it’s no secret that Buzz Lightyear’s “Toy Story” was inspired by a “real person,” many fans at first thought that this movie was about a toy, not a person. After some clarifications, the film was well received by many longtime fans of the Toy Story tetralogy. However, the film also caused a negative reaction from many others. The film shows a lesbian couple kissing for a few seconds of screen time. This caused some Disney/Pixar viewers to protest the film and Disney in response.

Although Lightyear performed well at the box office, in the first weekend it lost the first place to “Jurassic World Dominion”, which opened the previous weekend. However, Lightyear received higher critical and fan ratings, earning 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes compared to Dominion’s 30 percent. Lightyear’s audience rating currently stands at 84 percent, which is also higher than Dominion’s audience score of 77 percent. While it’s still unknown why fans didn’t show up for Lightyear’s first weekend, it seems that Disney and Pixar’s space adventure won the long game.

Lightyear is now in theaters and will begin streaming on August 3, 2022 exclusively on Disney Plus.