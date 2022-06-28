Lightyear: 10 animated films that would be Better if they were feature films

The light year may not have gone to infinity any further at the box office, as it struggled to get off the ground and earned only $19 million in its first weekend. The film’s poor performance is due to many different elements, such as confusion about its connection to Toy Story, people bombarding it with IMDb reviews and not quite reaching the benchmark that is expected from a Pixar movie.

However, it could have worked better if it had been a live-action film, and it’s not the only animated film that could have been better if the studio had taken a live-action direction for it. Between a caveman comedy, a violent and historical anime, and a monster movie, these hypothetical live action movies would be epic.

Croods (2013)

While “Flintstones” wasn’t as well received when it was first released, there’s something charming about the feature film adaptation 28 years later. The film is serious and fun, and its practical rustic scenery is something Hollywood doesn’t do anymore. The game version of The Croods could follow the example of The Flintstones.

associated: The 10 Best animated Film Franchises according to IMDb

Even the actors voicing The Croods could play in the film with live actors, as the film involves an impressive star cast, which includes Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. And playing caveman sounds almost like a natural career choice for an unpredictable Cage.

Light year (2022)

Lightyear marks an excellent animated directorial debut, as it is Angus MacLaine’s first feature film in the director’s chair after working as an animator at Pixar since 1998. Lightyear masterfully combines typical Pixar comedy with epic sci-fi it would be much better if it were live action. Since it’s a movie within a movie (it was Andy’s favorite movie from Toy Story in 1995), it could have been the perfect chance to develop a Pixar live-action movie.

The animated film was influenced by such films as “Gravity”, “Interstellar” and, of course, “2001 Space Odyssey”. And a mixture of these dense films with live actors could go so well with the attractive protagonist Buzz Lightyear.

Incredible (2004)

The live version of the “Superfamily” seems almost unnecessary, since in fact it will be a fake of the “Fantastic Four”. However, since 20th Century Fox has failed time and time again to satisfactorily bring the superhero family to the big screen, the “Superfamily” can beat the “Fantastic Four” at its own game.

The director of “The Incredibles” Brad Bird would even be an ideal candidate for the role of director of a feature film. The creator of the film proved that he can shoot some of the most spectacular episodes with live actors in the movie “Mission Impossible: Phantom Protocol”, which brought the franchise back on track and became one of the most influential action movies of the 2010s.

Up (2009)

In addition to the “Superfamily”, “Up” is Pixar’s most action—oriented film, in which people play the main role. The film tells about the adventures of Carl and Russell in uncharted territory in a houseboat. This is one of the most exciting animated films, and the bright colors of balloons and the contrast between the misty plateau of Paradise Falls and the blue sky are some of the most memorable images of any animated film.

RELATED: 10 Children’s Films that Start with Death Scenes

But they could have been ambitiously created by a cameraman like Roger Deakins, who worked on the camera in the films “Blade Runner 2049” and “Skyfall”. And to see Clint Eastwood in the role of Carl would be absolutely perfect casting.

Brave (2012)

Braveheart is a completely unique Pixar film because of its historical setting and Scottish culture, which is creatively used in the narrative. But it’s also the least Pixar-like movie in the studio’s catalog. The film does have the typical emotional scenes that are expected from Pixar films, such as a mother-daughter relationship, but it lacks the obligatory trademarks, whether they are reasonable objects or a wacky acting ensemble.

If “Brave” were a feature film, it could be almost like an incredible reimagining of “Braveheart” with a gender change, a film that embraces Scottish history and culture, but also with a spiritual element. And since “Survivor” proved how realistic computer bears can look, “Brave Man” in real time could be a groundbreaking supernatural fantasy adventure.

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Princess Mononoke is an exception from the Studio Ghibli catalog. While the studio usually develops whimsical and spiritual films about growing up aimed at a young audience, there is much more violence than whimsy in the 1997 film. It’s full of vicious animal attacks and beheadings, and it’s surprisingly bloody. “Mononoke” is a great independent fantasy film, but it could be even better if it was a live action movie.