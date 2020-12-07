Lightweight Mouse Experience with SteelSeries Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless

SteelSeries continues to develop special equipment considering the needs of gamers. The brand, which made an assertive entrance to the year 2020 with its special equipment series, is closing the year with Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless, which provide an ultra-light mouse experience to gamers.

SteelSeries aims to increase the game performance in all its equipment. The company, which always takes into account the needs of the game world and according to the feedback of the players, underlines the importance of using ultra-light mice with its new products Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless.

Generally, it is believed that the weight of a mouse should be less than 80 grams for gamers to have a lossless experience. SteelSeries brought its lightweight mice together with the gamers by designing the Aerox 3 Wireless with 66 grams and the Aerox 3 with 57 grams by going even below this measure with its newly launched equipment. With the True Move sensor added to this advanced technology, IP54 water resistance, 200 hours battery life and SteelSeries Quantum 2.0 Wireless technologies, gamers can enjoy a light mouse experience.

“Advanced gaming experience with ultra-light mouse usage”

Players who can move their mice comfortably and quickly can increase their gaming performance to the next level. Perforated design, which is one of the most important design features for light use, comes to the fore, while the difference in quality emerges with the technological features varying according to the brands.

SteelSeries provides gamers with a brand new sensor, the True Move sensor, IP54 water resistance, 200 hours of battery life and SteelSeries Quantum 2.0 Wireless, which is a brand new sensor designed in collaboration with PixArt for wireless performance, apart from the perforated design used in the Aerox 3 Wireless equipment. Thanks to this True Move sensor, it promises the speed, consistency and accuracy required by a wireless gaming mouse with 18,000 CPI, 400IPS, 40G optical sensor features.

In the foreground with its durability feature

The perforated structure, which is at the forefront of the design for its speed and lightness, also affects the durability of the mice. If this perforated design is not protected from environmental damage, it can shorten the life of the equipment due to factors such as dust and dirt.



