Lightsaber developed: They broke the World Record!

The YouTube channel known as Hacksmith Industries developed the lightsaber and became the World Record holder with it. For a long time people had been debating whether such a thing could be true. Also, the physicist Michio Kaku described in a program how this would happen a long time ago.

Lightsaber was made with the help of a valve used in the glass industry

The lightsaber that Michio Kaku described was a little more futuristic. The Hacksmith team did this with the help of a valve used in the propane gas and glass industry. The same team had previously made the Iron Man glove and Captain America’s shield. This time, they made the world’s first retractable proto Lightsaber and got their name written in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Thanks to the valve they use, they can make the fire more stable and longer by using pressurized propane gas. This valve is used in the glass industry and is used for shaping glasses. The temperature of the lightsaber is 2200 degrees and you can see that it melts some metals very easily. At the beginning of the video we see the outer part of the lightsaber, it is a really nice design.



