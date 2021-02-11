Lights in the sky today: SpaceX satellites are seen in Brazil

On Wednesday night (10), around 7:40 pm, some Brazilians noticed a movement of lights in the sky. Despite many speculations, it is the passage of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites.

The phenomenon had already been witnessed in the country before, and will still be repeated a few times here. Anyone who wants to follow the trajectory of Elon Musk’s company satellites can use the Find Starlink app, which also has a web version. Simply enter your location to find out exactly when the “satellite train” will be visible in your region.

Data from the ‘Find Starlink’ app

Find Starlink website data for the state of São Paulo

SpaceX releases lots of 60 satellites, and as they make their way into orbit, they are visible to the naked eye like a line of bright lights moving in the night sky.

Satellite Internet

Despite the beauty, the intention of the project is to take the internet to more places in the world. This week, SpaceX has already started allowing more consumers to pre-order Starlink services in the United States and Canada.

Currently, a booking fee of US $ 99 is being applied and, subsequently, it will be added to the US $ 499 of the price of the complete kit (antenna, Wi-Fi router, power source and tripod).