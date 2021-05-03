Lights In The Sky: SpaceX Satellites Are Seen in Brazil Today

SpaceX Starlink satellites were visible in the sky in Brazil on Sunday night (2). The lights appeared around 6:20 pm and several reports and images popped up on social networks.

The Starlink project aims to form a global high-speed internet network via satellite, taking the connection to all corners of the planet, including more remote areas.

The satellite “train” has been seen in the country before, and the passage will repeat itself a few more times here. You can follow the trajectory of Elon Musk’s company satellites through Find Starlink.

Satélites Starlink da SpaceX estão sendo visíveis agora em alguns estados brasileiros. Estão conseguindo observar? pic.twitter.com/MMq8PPeZ4n — Astronomiaum 🌎 🚀 (@Astronomiaum) May 2, 2021

Last Wednesday night (28), the Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral in the USA, to launch a new batch of 60 satellites from the Starlink internet platform into Earth orbit, and then landed at sea to end its mission.