Lightning Returns: The Xbox 360 and PS3 generation received several titles in the role-playing saga from Square Enix, but three of them were related to Lightning, the protagonist of Final Fantasy XIII. Although the original game was met with reluctance, the Japanese company continued to develop this universe, which was part of the Fabula Nova Crystallis mythology. Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII closed this trilogy and has now received a new patch on Steam … six years after its official release.

It was on July 12 when the title was updated by surprise, although the changes are rather anecdotal. According to the patch notes, an issue with Lightning’s voice not playing in some sequences has been fixed. Kotaku recalls that the last time he received a patch was in 2016, a year after it was released.

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII will debut soon on Xbox Game Pass. Therefore, some voices suggest that this recent update may be linked to this launch, since Square Enix has handled similarly with the PC version of Nier: Automata. In any case, this line of argument has not been officially confirmed by the Japanese company.

Mods turn Final Fantasy XIII into next-gen game

Final Fantasy XIII still looks fantastic, but the compatible version doesn’t quite measure up to the PS3 original in several respects. For starters, cutscenes are compressed and run at 720p. However, thanks to the modder community, these sequences have been touched up to be displayed at higher resolution. What’s more, by installing the many mods that are available, the character models can be replaced by those of the real-time cutscenes, giving you a completely new finish.

The Lightning trilogy is comprised of Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2, and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII. Both the first and third installments of the trilogy star this character, while in the second installment we handle Serah, her sister.