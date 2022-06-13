“Light Year” Movie Review: SOX Cat Enhances “Toy Story” Spin-off

“Lightter” carries a nostalgic note that takes viewers right into the universe of the “Toy Story” of the 1990s. However, Pixar’s latest film lacks the emotional hook that viewers have come to expect from their typical movie. Lightyear remains a fun sci-fi adventure, although it’s a bit more of a sideshow.

“Lightyear” is based on the Toy Story universe.

From left to right: Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer), Darby Steele (Dale Soules), SOX (Peter Son), Mo Morrison (Taika Waititi), Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) | Disney/Pixar

Pixar is releasing a spin-off of the Toy Story prequel, which has become Andy’s favorite movie, which began his obsession with Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans). The story shows a space ranger trying to return home with Commander Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba). However, they end up stuck on a dangerous planet with a damaged ship and a crew that has to live with the consequences.

Lightyear finds Buzz, determined to find a way to bring the entire team home. However, their lives are put in danger when Emperor Zurg (voiced by James Brolin) orders an army of robots to steal their fuel source. Buzz will have to team up with an unexpected team, including a young Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer), if he hopes to save his team and bring them all home.

Pixar Struggles with nostalgia for the 1990s

Lightyear places Buzz’s close relationship with Commander Hotron at the center of the narrative. They are an incredible duo who are capable of anything when they work together. However, Buzz is a perfectionist who quickly takes the whole world on his shoulders. Lightyear emphasizes the importance of names and titles, turning Buzz and Hawthorne into legends.

The spin-off prequel “Toy Story” from Pixar is a modernized nostalgic journey through the 1990s, which actually looks more like something from the early 2000s. Their technologies are sometimes faulty or still under development, for example, weapon silencing and stealth, which have very limited capabilities. Buzz uses an autopilot system called IVAN, which has a sense of humor, perfectly combined with modern artificial intelligence technologies such as Siri and Alexa.

Even if Lightyear doesn’t necessarily touch the strings of the heart, it still has a lot of inner meaning. There is a clear sentimental understanding of the meaning of the house. Buzz’s famous phrase “to infinity and beyond” also gets an additional context and value that fans will surely like. Lightyear makes it clear that the world changes over time, but even the most terrible situations can become beautiful.

“Lightyear” is an empty but fascinating sci-fi adventure.

Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) | Disney/Pixar

Director Angus MacLaine and the Pixar animation team have done a wonderful job of bringing the world of Lightyear to life. The environment is especially beautiful, successfully creating a hostile planet. The narrative resembles an old form of sci-fi blockbuster. However, the animation certainly gives a modern look that is nice to look at.

Lightyear has attracted a lot of attention with its inclusion of LGBTQ in Commander Hawthorne. McLane successfully implements representation without making Hawthorne superfluous, properly normalizing the wonderful relationship that Hollywood should never give up. Lightyear looks to a future that doesn’t bat an eye at LGBTQ inclusion. Natural inclusion is a wonderful thing to keep celebrating.

Pixar again catches the audience with a great sense of humor. Buzz’s companion cat named SOX (voiced by Peter Son) is a real scene stealer. He constantly captures the screen, consistently laughing, playing on both wonderful and not-so-feline quirks. The world is about to fall in love with the SOX, and rightly so. His presence alone makes this film worthy of an entrance fee.

Lightyear stumbles before the third act, where his revelations seem forced. Zurg is underused criminally and does not attract attention as it should. However, McLane works wonders by portraying a fear of space, easily creating tension. Environmental hazards loom, but the main villain is drowning.

The latest Pixar film uses very impressive voice acting by Evans, Aduba and Palmer. Lightyear is more of a studio megablockbuster than a Pixar adventure that works both for and against it. Nevertheless, it remains a fascinating sci-fi adventure that further expands the Toy Story universe. Lightyear makes a star out of the SOX cat, but he lacks the emotional weight and meaning that Pixar moviegoers expect.

Lightyear breaks into theaters on June 17.