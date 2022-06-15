“Light Year” actor Chris Evans reacts to criticism of the image on the screen: “These people are idiots”

Lightyear features a diverse list of actors and characters. The Pixar film contains an important milestone for the animation studio, which represents a same-sex relationship, including a brief kiss. There are critics of this kind of image on the screen, but Chris Evans, who voices Buzz Lightyear, does not pay attention to them.

Many Toy Story fans know Tim Allen as the voice actor of Buzz Lightyear. Allen voiced the character in all four films. Now Evans takes on the role of Buzz in a new adventure where the space ranger is in his element. Lightyear tells the story on which Buzz Lightyear is based. It was thanks to this film that Andy became such a fan of the character of the original “Toy Story”.

In Lightyear, Buzz Lightyear is an astronaut who finds himself on a lost planet and also accidentally jumps in time. Evans is joined by a cast that includes Keke Palmer, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Peter Son and Dal Soules. Directed by Angus MacLaine, who was also one of the directors of “In Search of Dory”.

Chris Evans called critics of the on-screen performance “idiots.”

Chris Evans Talks About Disney Removing And Then Reinstating Same-Sex Kiss in #Lightyear

“It’s hard not to be a little disappointed that this should even be a topic of discussion… the goal is so that we can get to the point where this becomes the norm.”

One character in Lightyear is gay and is in a same-sex relationship, including a kiss. Because of this point, disagreements arose, since many do not agree with this type of representation. The Pixar film is currently banned in 14 countries in Asia and the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The kiss itself was initially deleted by the studio, but was later returned. In an interview with Evans to Reuters, the Captain America actor praised the movements that reflect all groups of people on the screen and condemned those who oppose it.

“The real truth is that these people are idiots,” Evans said. “Every time we wake up, there’s social progress, American history, human history is a story of constant social awakening and growth, and that’s what makes us good.”

Evans still hopes that these kinds of opinions are dying. He says the best approach is to just ignore them and move forward.

“There will always be people who are afraid, do not realize and try to hold on to what was before. But these people are dying out like dinosaurs,” Evans said. “I think the goal is to ignore them, go ahead and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

Relationships are an important aspect of the film “Light Year”.

Producer Galin Zusman told Reuters that the relationship in the film is shown not only for the sake of cheap variety. This is an important part of the story, and it gives Buzz’s character food for thought.

“We have a lifelong relationship here,” Zusman said. “It’s love, it’s support, and it shows Buzz exactly what he doesn’t have, and that’s the whole point. We should all be very lucky if we have such a relationship in our lives.”

“Lightyear” is released in theaters on June 17.