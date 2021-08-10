‘Light On Me‘, the Korean drama that will be packed with attractive actors. Rated +13, this drama will air 16 episodes, of which it was released on all legal streaming services and is directed by Um Ji Sun

‘Light On Me‘ is a drama produced by ‘WhyNot Media’. This drama, adapted from the story of a popular game titled ‘Saebit Boys High School Council’ from Day7. ‘Light On Me‘ will air from June 29th and end on August 19th.

With a rating of +13, this drama will air 16 episodes, of which it was released on all legal streaming services and is directed by Um Ji Sun.

Do you want to know what it is about and who are the actors involved in the plot?

‘Light On Me‘ is a teenage novel about Woo Tae Kyung, who joined the Saebit Boys High School Board to make friends and met his first love there, friendship, and love.

The characters are played by Yoon Yong Bin, Kang Yoo Suk, Choe Chan Yi, Ko Woo Jin, Lee Ki Hyun and Yang Seo Hyun.