Light It Up Like Dynamite premieres at the Fiesta Magistral

The Korean group will present their choreographed video at Epic Games’ battle royale, as has been officially confirmed.

BTS will shine on the main stage at the Fortnite Master Party. Battle royale players will be able to preview the world premiere of the choreographed version of the Dynamite video clip, as confirmed by Epic Games on the video game’s website. It will be on September 26, but from September 24, the new gestures based on the show will be available in the item store. Those who do not arrive in time to see the video clip will be able to do so later, thanks to the rerun, which has been set for September 27 at 2:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), also on the main stage.

How to access the Fortnite Master Party

You must have the video game installed

On the screen of the room, click on the “Change” button (you will find it in the lower right corner).

Now the available modes will appear. Select the Master Party mode and click “OK”.

Now you will appear again on the screen of the room. Now you just have to click on Play and you can start!

Head to the main stage and wait for the event to start. Use the map in Master Party to see exactly where you are and the location of the main stage.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 02:00 hours

Spain (Canary Islands): at 01:00

Argentina: at 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 8:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 9:00 p.m.

Chile: at 9:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 7:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 6:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 7:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 6:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 8:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 6:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 6:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 7:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 6:00 p.m.

Panama: at 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 8:00 p.m.

Peru: at 7:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 8:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 8:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 3:00 p.m.



