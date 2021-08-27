Life is Strange: True Colors Wins Mysterious Story Trailer

Life is Strange: True Colors Dontnod released, this Thursday (26), a new trailer for the story of Life is Strange: True Colors. The video, which tells a snippet of history, also shows some of the power of the main character.

In the game, the protagonist will be Alex Chen, a young woman who needs to solve the mystery surrounding her brother’s death with the psychic power of Empathy.

Life is Strange: True Colors will be released on September 10 this year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/S, PC and Stadia.