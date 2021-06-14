Life is Strange: True Colors Gets Release Date

Life is Strange: True Colors, Square Enix announced, this Sunday (13), during E3 2021, the release date of Life is Strange: True Colors. The game will be released on September 10th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Developed by Deck Nine, the title will be the 3rd in the series and will focus on the protagonist Alex Chen, who has abilities to experience other people’s emotions. In addition to the revelation, a trailer was released. Check out the new video below.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Square Enix also spoke of the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, which will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The compilation is titled Life is Strange Life is Strange: Before the Storm and will be released on September 30, 2021.

Check out, below, the new video showing the original and the enhanced version.

So, what did you think of the news in Life is Strange? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!