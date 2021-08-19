Life is Strange: True Colors Gains 13 Minutes of Gameplay

Life is Strange: True Colors is scheduled to arrive next month, but so far the public has not yet received the opportunity to see some of its gameplay – however, that scenario changed this Wednesday (18th).

The recording you can see in this news gives you the opportunity to view one of the areas that will be visited along the journey, Haven Spring’s Record Store, as well as showing some characters and options in terms of gameplay that we will have for this adventure.

Check out about 13 minutes of gameplay in True Colors in the window below:

Life is Strange: True Colors will be released on September 10th for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.