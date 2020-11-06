Life is Strange studio is working on 6 games

In an interview with VentureBeat, Oskar Guilbert, CEO of Dontnod, developer behind Life is Strange and Tell Me Why, revealed that he is currently working on six new games, including the finishing touches on Twin Mirror, the latest title announced through the studio. In addition, the director also commented on the future of the company and the objectives when proposing dense narratives to the community.

According to Guilbert, the opening of a new headquarters in Montreal allowed the significant expansion of new projects, allowing teams to be able to simultaneously focus on unique IPs. With the latest game about to be released, as Twin Mirror arrives on December 1, the goal is to keep pace and continue to bring unforgettable and consistent episodic adventures to the public.

“Our studio is growing, with six games in production now. Our recent releases have been very successful in terms of press and player reception. I am very proud, “said Guilbert.

Much of the success of Dontnod’s games is certainly due to the social-critical look of its scripts, leading viewers to deep reflections on different layers of life. “We are not shy. We talk about some themes that are not widely used in video games. We can link the values ​​of the studio to more than one franchise besides Life is Strange, like Twin Mirror. Something that is shared is the inclusion and respect for minorities This is something you can feel in our stories, “commented the CEO.

Do you like Dontnod games? What do you expect from your next projects? Leave the answer in the comments!



