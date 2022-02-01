Life Is Strange Remastered Collection: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

Life Is Strange: The remastered edition of Life is Strange arrives and here we tell you everything about it, how to buy the game, its price and editions. We start the month of February with the launch of Life is Strange Remastered Collection, a remastered version of the first game in the saga along with Before the Storm that comes to both PC and consoles and Google Stadia. Below we tell you everything we know about it to get the game and know its prices and editions, in addition to remembering the delay of the launch on Nintendo Switch.

What is included in Life is Strange: Remastered Collection?

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection includes the new remastered versions of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm, so in a single edition we have both games with a graphic and technical facelift that bring both titles closer to the current generation of consoles and PC.

What platforms is the Life is Strange remastered compilation coming out for?

This remastered edition comes to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. This Tuesday, February 1, it is released on all platforms except the Nintendo console: “We are sorry to share that the Nintendo Switch versions have been delayed a bit and will need a little more time until they are ready, so they will be released later this year” commented from the team in charge of developing the game.

Options to buy Life is Strange: Remastered Collection

This new edition of Life is Strange can be purchased specifically for each of the platforms for a base price of €39.99 and is also included in the Ultimate Edition of Life is Strange: True Colors, the latest installment to hit the internet. sale last year 2021. This is everything that the remaster includes:

Remastered graphics on characters and environments.

Improved character animation with facial motion capture

Updated and improved puzzles.

Engine and lighting improvements.

Licensed distinctive original soundtrack.