Life Is Strange Remastered Collection Shares Its Final Release Date

Life Is Strange: Square Enix announces the Life is Strange Remastered Collection release date: February 1, 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Stadia. Life is Strange Remastered Collection sets its course on the market on February 1, 2022. After a delay that left it outside the 2021 framework, the package finally marks its final release date in red. The same day it will go on sale on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia; compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

What does the remastering include?

If you don’t already know, the collection includes the technical and visual update for Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm. We can expect remastered graphics for characters and environments, improvements to the graphics engine, new facial animations with motion capture and the Deluxe content of the prequel, including the bonus episode “Goodbye”, among other elements.

It will be released separately or as part of the Ultimate Edition of Life is Strange: True Colors, the brand’s latest installment. For € 79.99 in digital format, you will receive the full game, the exclusive bonus story “Wavelengths”, a bundle of outfits and access to the Life is Strange Remastered Collection.

On August 11 we saw the official statement from Deck Nine. Those responsible confirmed the delay of the remastering “due to the challenges that remain in this global pandemic.” “We want to relieve any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team by allowing more time between the release of Life is Trange: True Colors and Life is Trange Remastered Collection,” commented the company. “For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Life is Strange Remastered Collection on all platforms – PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia and Switch – until early 2022. We hope you understand.”

Just a month later they clear up the doubts: it will be February 1, 2022 when it debuts.