Life is Strange: Remastered Collection Share Your First Gameplay; Comparative

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection: Arcadia Bay gets a visual makeover for the release of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection. This is what the first minutes of the original installment look like. Life is Strange: Remastered Collection reveals its first official gameplay. Deck Nine takes the opportunity to post part of the beginning of the first installment, which shows clear signs of improvement over its original release. You can see the video in the header of this news.

This is how Life is Strange has improved

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection incorporates both the original installment and its prequel, Before de Storm. Fans will be able to return to Arcadia Bay, which will feature several new visuals. From the studio they assure that “all the characters and scenarios” of both games have been remastered, including one of the elements that suffered the most over time: facial expressions.

The animations of the characters and their faces have been “vastly improved” thanks to the full facial capture of the performances in real life. Additionally, the graphics engine has received updates that boost lighting quality. From Deck Nine they point out that the gameplay has been retouched to “update and refine the puzzles”. If you prefer to see the comparison face to face, in the tweet that you will find next to these lines you will see a small fragment.

Remember that Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will be marketed on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia on February 1 at a recommended price of 39.99 euros. It is also included in the Ultimate edition of Life is Strange: True Colors. There is a version for Nintendo Switch on the way that was originally planned for the same date. However, its managers announced this month that it was delayed to some time in 2022.

“We are sorry to share that the Nintendo Switch versions have been delayed a bit and will need a little more time until they are ready, so they will be released later this year,” they underline in their official statement. You can read it in full by clicking on this link.