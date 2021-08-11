Life is Strange: Remastered Collection Postponed To 2022

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection: In a message posted on Life is Strange’s official Twitter profile, Square Enix announced that Life is Strange: Remastered Collection has had its release date pushed back to 2022, a measure that applies to all platforms.

“Because of the challenges of the global pandemic, we want to relieve any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team and give them more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection. Because of this, we made the difficult decision to postpone the release of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection on all platforms until early 2022”, reads the message.

An update from the Life is Strange team pic.twitter.com/0nty0TFMYJ — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 11, 2021

In the same message, it was said that Life is Strange: True Colors is still scheduled for September 10th, and that the DLC Life is Strange: Wavelenghts arrives on September 30th.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will be released in PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Stadia versions.