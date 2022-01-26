Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection Gets First Gameplay

Life Is Strange: We’re a few days away from the release of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, and to give the public an extra look at what’s in store for the game, the production team has released a new trailer with gameplay elements.

In addition to showing some excerpts that we will go through along this journey, the recording also allows us to check some graphical improvements that this edition will bring. Among them, we can highlight more facial expressions and also some adjustments to make the elements of the scenario and environments even better.

Check out the trailer, which is just over six minutes long, below:

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will be available to the public starting February 1st.