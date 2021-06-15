Life is Strange: Franchise Comes to Nintendo Switch Soon

Life is Strange: It was confirmed by Square Enix during today’s Nintendo Direct (15) that the episodic adventure franchise Life Is Strange is coming to Switch later this year. Life is Strange: True Colors, the new title in the series, arrives on September 10, while Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will be released later this year.

True Colors was announced in March of this year and the Remastered Collection was unveiled last Sunday (13), during Square Enix’s E3 conference in 2021.

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

