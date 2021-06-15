Life is Strange: Franchise Comes to Nintendo Switch Soon

Life is Strange: It was confirmed by Square Enix during today’s Nintendo Direct (15) that the episodic adventure franchise Life Is Strange is coming to Switch later this year. Life is Strange: True Colors, the new title in the series, arrives on September 10, while Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will be released later this year.

#NintendoDirect starts in 50 minutes (duration: ~40 minutes) The presentation focuses on Switch software mostly releasing this year YouTubehttps://t.co/iSgwflXpIE Twitchhttps://t.co/TuXSD9xzZB Nintendo Treehouse stream with live demos starts after it (duration: ~3 hours) pic.twitter.com/snIr52NeTc — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 15, 2021

True Colors was announced in March of this year and the Remastered Collection was unveiled last Sunday (13), during Square Enix’s E3 conference in 2021.