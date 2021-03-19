Life is Strange: cosplayer duo recreate their moments

Life is Strange: True Colors is the subject of the day, as Square Enix announced the game today during Square Enix Presents. For fans of the series, while waiting for the game to launch after its announcement, it is worth checking out this sequence of photos taken by the duo Lorien Kappa (@lorienkappa) and Yarpenna (@yarpenna).

Cosplayers recently shared a series of photos recreating memorable moments from LIS. There are pictures inside the Two Whales cafeteria and also on the tracks of the abandoned dump, two iconic places where Max and Chloe were together.

Although the photos are not recent, the work draws attention and deserves to be highlighted mainly for its setting.

The first Life is Strange was released in 2015, received the prequel Before The Storm in 2017, Captain Spirit in June 2018 and Life is Strange 2 in September 2018. With all the games taking place in the same universe, one of the great expectations of fans is that the next game will include some of the characters from the previous games, just as it was on LIS 2 with the presence of David Madsen.

You can follow the Square Enix Presents event from 2pm through the YouTube channel or Twitch.