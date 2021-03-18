Life is Strange and Before the Storm will be remastered

During the Square Enix Presents event, developer Deck Nine announced the game Life is Strange: True Colors, a totally new story to continue the great success that the franchise has made in recent years. But that was not the only novelty, as the studio also unveiled the remastered collection of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm, the game that tells the events that took place before the first game.

Despite not having a specific date for its launch, this collection should be made available before the end of this year. The best of all is that if you decide to buy the Ultimate version of Life is Strange: True Colors, you will have full access to the remastered titles.

Of course, both True Colors and the remastered collection can be purchased separately for fans who prefer. In any case, it is a great chance to try the games that tell the story of Max, Chloe and Rachel, either for the first time or to remember the remarkable moments that these titles provide.

For those who are excited for the unprecedented game, it is worth mentioning that it has a release date set for September 10 this year! Comment below on what you think of Square Enix’s revelations at its special event today!