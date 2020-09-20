Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 is now free

The story-based adventure game Life is Strange 2 Episode 1, which has a very large fan base, is free. So how do you own the game?

Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 is free

After Epic Games offers GTA 5 for free, other competitors try not to be idle. Although not as big as GTA 5, the Life is Strange 2 game, which has the BAFTA award, draws attention.

Life is Strange 2 game, which is a beautiful story-based game, fictionalized on the side of responsibility and freedom, is free on Steam. In Life Is Strange 2 Episode 1, a game that has received positive reviews from critics and collected awards one by one, Sean and Daniel’s life is suddenly turned upside down and the Diaz brothers find themselves on the road. Sean, 16, is also trying to teach his brother the difference between right and wrong.

To add the game to your library, you can access the game page and click play now.

Life is Strange Episode 2 System Requirements

Suggested:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470, (3.20 Ghz) or AMD FX-8350, (4.00 Ghz)

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 280X 3GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Minimum:

Operating System: Windows 7 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 (3.1GHz) or AMD Phenom X4 945 (3.0GHz)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7770 2GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space



