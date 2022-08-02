Life After Incarceration: Sarah Doesn’t Want Sean’s Ex to Be At Their Wedding

According to a preview from the next episode of “Life After Imprisonment,” Sarah doesn’t want Shawn’s ex-Kelly to attend their wedding, even if she is the mother of his children. Sarah and Sean are preparing together for the big day and the birth of their first child. But since Sean is already the father of six children, pregnancy and a seemingly hasty marriage cause him new family dramas. Viewers watched as Sean fought with Kelly for access to their children regardless of who he was dating. But because Sean loves female prisoners, Kelly doesn’t want to let him spend time with their children.

The new season catches up with Sean and Sarah after he proposed last year. Fans did a little investigation last October and saw that Sean and Sarah had applied for marriage registration. The couple quickly separated after falling in love while Sarah was serving time in prison on drug charges. Sarah isn’t the first inmate Sean has had feelings for. In fact, Sarah was portrayed as Sean’s rebound after his messy breakup with Destiny. Sean managed to escape Fate and her demands for extra money after she was sent back to prison.

Now Sean is trying to move on and start a new life with Sarah, who has her own little daughter. The couple is expecting their first child together and have started planning their wedding day. An exclusive WEtv clip from Friday’s episode shows Sarah telling Sean the rules for the guest list. She begins by expressing her concern about how Sean’s family treats her. The couple is already getting married, and Sarah does not feel that she has a “reliable” relationship with them. Sean tells Sarah that he would like his children to attend their wedding, but he knows that his ex Kelly has to come too. “You’re crazy,” Sarah says in response. “It doesn’t suit me.”

During the confession, Sarah explains how she would like Sean’s children to be at their wedding, since she hasn’t met everyone yet. But Sarah doesn’t want Kelly there. “Honestly, this is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard,” jokes Sarah. During a heated discussion, Sarah mentions that Kelly dreamed of marrying Sean and continues to express her jealousy about his personal life. Sarah is convinced that Kelly will come to the wedding only to create “inconvenience”. She doubts that Kelly will come and “put up” at their wedding. Elsewhere, Sarah asks Sean about Fate and whether she is completely out of sight. Sean tells Sarah that Fate was “training” to meet her.

However, Sarah has no idea that Destiny is out of prison and is bothering Sean with phone calls demanding money. Sean’s unfinished business with his exes catches up with him as he prepares to marry his pregnant girlfriend. As the drama “Life After Imprisonment” continues to unfold, viewers will expect a fight between Sean and one of his exes.