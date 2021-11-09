Lies of P: Pinocchio Rocks In Souls-Style Gameplay

Lies of P: Announced in May of this year, Lies of P has been given a new trailer that shows a little bit of what we can expect from the gameplay when we take control of Pinocchio in a re-imagining of the popular tale.

In the game, the famous puppet is abandoned in the city of Krat, and it’s up to players to take control and explore the dark streets in search of Geppetto while facing various dangers in a souls-style adventure.

The new video of the game’s alpha version, inspired by weighty titles like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, shows what Round8 Studio promises to deliver when the steampunk title hits stores and can be seen below.

The new teaser takes players to the streets of Krat, dominated by hostile automatons, and features some combat gameplay, inspired by souls-like games. During battles, Pinocchio is seen parrying blows, dodging and using weapons such as swords, a grappling hook and a flamethrower that appears to have been built into his arm.

One of the game’s promises is the lie mechanics, which has not yet been fully explained by the producer but should directly impact the gameplay experience through dialogue options. The protagonist will be able to interact with several characters, being able to choose to tell the truth or tell a lie.

Scheduled for release only in 2023, Lies of P will have versions for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.