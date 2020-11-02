Lie Wall: 20 thousand lies Trump told are on display

The giant wall of 20 thousand lies told by US President Donald Trump is on display in New York.

The mosaic-like “Wall of Lie”, made up of post-it notepads, bears the signature of artist Phil Buehler and radio broadcaster Tom Tenney.

In the study, Trump’s lie was divided into categories and each was given a color code.

Previously, a similar project was attacked by vandals who wrote “vote for Trump or die” on a wall built in Brooklyn.

The lies and false information on the wall are based on the information confirmation file prepared by the Washington Post for Trump.

Trump produces an average of 23 misleading claims every day, according to the Washington Post.



