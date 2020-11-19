Lidl: sneakers are back and they’re already out of stock!

Lidl sells everything! It must be said that the chain of discount stores has serious arguments: its prices. Including for his shoes …

Once again, the competition is bad. For good reason, Lidl is working hard and selling off its prices. Enough to attract more than one, in short. Its flagship product at the moment? His sneakers, sold a bite of bread!

While some are struggling to sell their shoes, the same can’t be said for Lidl. Indeed, the discount store has a more than competitive offer.

Earlier, we told you about its response to Apple AirPods. Or even its connected watch, 10 times cheaper than the Apple Watch.

Every time the discounter comes up with something, it’s a big hit. It must be said that modest scholarships can afford it.

Lidl is already showing shortages in its shoe stocks. Indeed, in Belgium, all sizes are sold out, with the exception of 46 for these men.

On the design side, Lidl has bet on a very corpo look, with a reminder of the colors of its logo. We are far from a sober design.

LIDL: THE HARD-DISCOUNTER DIDN’T EXPECT SUCH FURNITURE ON ITS SNEAKERS

His price ? No more than 12.99 euros, which defies all competition, in short. A good publicity stunt that pleases the firm.

This reminds us of the design of Balenciaga bags, which recalled the Ikea brand. That said, the price is much more accessible.

Some resellers have not hesitated to resell these pairs for much more than their original price. Something to make Lidl cringe.

To think this was all a good joke on the part of the hard-discounter. Released on April 1, we imagine that no one expected such a craze.

These shoes are definitely the “must have” to have. Even Baba himself was proud to have received his pair of trainers on TPMP!



