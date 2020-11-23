Lidl launches nugget war against McDonald’s, KFC

Lidl launches its own nuggets and competes with McDo, KFC and Burger King! We’ll give you more details. Are Lidl’s nuggets better than big names?

Mc Do, KFC or Burger King have been offering nuggets to their customers for years. Now it’s Lidl’s turn to get started!

The German brand indeed offers a box of 12 chicken nuggets for only 2 euros! In fact, sauces are also included.

The packaging of Lidl’s new product looks a lot like Mc Do’s! And the sauces are also the same.

In fact, the brand’s chicken bites have been the subject of debate for several days. And for good reason: they would have exactly the same taste as those of Mc Do!

Moreover, opinions are divided on social networks. But many consumers even think they are better than those in fast food brands!

On Twitter, Internet users are therefore talking about Lidl’s nuggets. “Only the real know that the best nuggets come from Lidl. »We can read.

Or again: “The legend was therefore true there are the same nuggets as Mcdo at Lidl. »Remarks another Internet user.

So are the German brand’s nuggets really better? You’ll have to taste it to find out! This will allow you to form your own opinion!

In any case, Lidl has not finished surprising his customers. Indeed, the distribution chain is reinventing itself every day.

It thus offers new collaborations with big stars and influencers. And we must admit that success is often there!

The brand has always been transparent about the quality of its products. In addition to that, the stores of the chain force themselves to offer unbeatable prices!

And that consumers love! The brand’s low prices attract a lot of customers.



