LiDAR sensor on iPhone 12 Pro not working?

IPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, which were introduced in the past months, came before the consumer with the LiDAR sensor in addition to the camera setup. Apple says this sensor will improve the users’ camera experience much further, but there are also different opinions of users on this issue.

LiDAR not as effective as Apple suggests

Apple has announced that the LiDAR sensor is very effective both for Augmented Reality and for the camera experience.

The expectations for the LiDAR sensor were that it would advance the ‘portrait mode’ photography, especially. Many users feel that LiDAR has no effect on portrait mode.

What is LiDAR?

The expression Light Detection and Ranging, which stands for LiDAR, is translated to Light Change and Detection. With this scanner, it becomes possible to determine the distances and depths of objects in front of the camera much more clearly. Thus, a 3D digital map can be prepared.

Expectations that this feature will improve portrait mode stem from the sensor’s ability to detect the distances and depths of objects. However, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max devices did not differ much in portrait mode compared to previous generation iPhones.



