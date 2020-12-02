Libra, Facebook’s cryptocurrency, changes name to Diem

A week after speculation about the launch taking place in 2021, Libra, a virtual wallet and cryptocurrency project headed by Facebook, is now under a new name. The platform has now been renamed Diem, which means “day” in Latin.

According to the official statement, the association that manages the launch of the cryptocurrency says that the change is a new day for the project, which will “continue behind the mission of building a secure and compatible payment system that empowers people and businesses around the world. world”. For the time being, Diem’s ​​focus is on the regulatory phases to start operating in some countries – still without a date chosen for its debut.

According to Bloomberg, the currency to be launched was renamed to Diem Dollar and should initially be based only on the US dollar. Originally, the idea was to be a cryptocurrency with various indexes and the possibility of worldwide use, but several strong partners abandoned the initiative as early as 2019.

Independence

However, in addition to the announcement, the exchange also means a departure from Facebook’s product image. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network has been experiencing an image crisis for a number of reasons, from the collection and use of personal information from users without consent to anticompetitive market practices by also owning platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp.

It is worth remembering that Libra is not specifically controlled by the social network, being an independent initiative and managed by its own association. However, the idea did come from Zuckerberg’s company and would have its first major customer on the platform.



