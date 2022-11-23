Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine Will Be Headed by Boardmasters 2023

Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine will headline the Boardmasters Festival in 2023. The full list of participants and tickets can be found below.

The beach festival will return to Newquay, Cornwall, from August 9-13 next summer, and will also feature Little Simz, Four Tet, Jockstrap and Wunderhorse. The 2022 edition was led by Kings Of Leon, Disclosure and George Ezra.

Tickets for Boardmasters 2023 will go on sale at 10:00 GMT this Friday (November 25). Pre-sale is available tomorrow (November 24).

Sign up for pre-sale tickets here and watch the full line-up for 2023 below.

This news appeared after Florence + The Machine postponed the rest of their UK tour last week after Florence Welch broke her leg on stage in London.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Welch said that she unknowingly played on Friday evening (November 18) at London’s The O2 with a fracture, and the fracture was confirmed after an X-ray.

She shared her disappointment in a new post and said that the shows, which were supposed to last until the end of the month, were postponed to 2023.

Welch wrote: “I am very sorry to say that after the X-ray it seems that last night I danced with a broken leg. It’s not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but it hurts me, and dancers know that dancing after an injury is a bad idea. And they were told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

She added: “I’m heartbroken because the Dance Fever tour was my favorite show we ever did. Communication with you. Your beautiful faces are shining.”