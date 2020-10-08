LG’s new phone spotted on Google Play Console

Although LG is currently being talked about with phones such as Velvet and Wing, the company regularly adds new options to its offerings in the entry segment and mid-segment. It looks like another device named LG W31 will join this group soon.

The LG W31’s existence was revealed through its registration on the Google Play Console. It is possible to see the front panel and main technical features of the phone on the relevant registration page. It can be easily said that what is seen in design is not surprising.

The drop-shaped notch on the front panel of the LG W31 and the lower bezel of the screen, which is slightly thicker than the others, immediately catches the eye. At the heart of the phone is MediaTek’s Helio P22 processor. This processor is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. Although the screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels is a bit disappointing at first, it should be noted that the W31 is a phone located in the entry segment. LG is thought to have preferred the LCD display panel in the W31.

The LG W31 will come out of the box with the Android 10 operating system. The appearance of the phone on the Google Play Console shows that its official announcement is not far away. The 13-megapixel main camera on the back of the smartphone is expected to be accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is said that there will be a 16-megapixel camera on the front. It is stated that the phone will provide the energy it needs with a 4000 mAh battery.



