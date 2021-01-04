LG’s new OLED screen bends for gaming immersion

In a press release released yesterday (3), LG Display, a unit of the South Korean company responsible for the production of screens, announced a prototype 48-inch OLED panel that, being flexible, can be adapted to the curved shape for games or flat to watch TV.

Similar to another LG prototype, a 65-inch TV that can bend over for passengers to watch movies on airplanes, the new device is intended for home use and will be shown entirely at CES 2021, the technology fair organized by CTA (Consumer Technology Association) that will take place on a virtual basis, between the 11th and the 14th of January.

This 48-inch model offers the immersive benefits of a curved screen while playing games and allows you to watch your favorite TV shows, simply by “stretching” the screen. In addition, the display comes with Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) technology that makes the panel function as a speaker diaphragm, whose sound makes the screen vibrate. Watch the teaser:

Specifications of the new LG display

The new 48-inch panel released by LG Display was designed to meet the demands of gaming, and can bend with a radius of up to 1,000 mm. It has a high refresh rate that can vary from 40 Hz to 120 Hz, and a response time of 0.1 millisecond.

The vibrant sound experience of the new CSO system, a technique hitherto only present on LG flat panel monitors, promises gamers to retire their headphones. Properly called cinema sound OLED, the screen emits full sound, and viewers can feel the impact of the sound field coming directly from the display.



