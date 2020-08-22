LG’s Ambitious 5G Phone LG Q92 Bloody Live Viewed

The LG Q92, the new mid-range smartphone to be introduced by LG in the coming days, has been vividly displayed online. With the leaked images, we take a more detailed look at the design and features of the device.

South Korea-based technology maker LG’s new mid-range smartphone LG Q92 is expected to be available in South Korea before the end of this month. New details continue to come about the smartphone, which previously encountered many different leaks. This time, the phone was viewed live on the internet, in blood.

The images revealed by sharing on a South Korean website allow us to better evaluate the design of the LG Q92. In addition to the design, some features of the device are also included in the leaked images. If you wish, let’s take a closer look at all these details.

What will the LG Q92 offer?

According to the information provided, the LG Q92, which has a 6.7-inch Full HD + resolution screen, hosts a 32 MP selfie camera with a hole-in-the-screen design. When we turn the device to the back, a quad camera setup, two of which are large and two small, welcomes us. These cameras have a resolution of 48 MP, 8 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP respectively.

On the hardware side, the LG Q92 is built on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset and uses the latest Android 10 operating system. Paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, the device also includes a 4,000 mAh battery. The dimensions of the device, which is said to weigh 193 grams, are 166.5 x 77.3 x 8.5 mm.

LG, which has recently been successful in the smartphone industry, plans to launch its new mid-range device, LG Q92, in its homeland South Korea before the end of this month. The exact release date, price, or markets of the device are not yet known. Stay tuned to be informed about the developments to be experienced



