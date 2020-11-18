LGPD: adequacy of public bodies will be assessed by TCU

The adequacy of public bodies to the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data (LGPD) will be inspected by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) from the first quarter of 2021. During the process, the agency will also analyze the structuring of the ANPD (acronym for National Data Protection Authority). The audit will be conducted by Minister Augusto Nardes.

To this end, a self-assessment method used by the Court of Accounts to verify the quality of Information Technology services in the federal administration will be adopted. The procedure will be done through an electronic questionnaire, which managers must complete.

Analysis process

During the LGPD analysis process, aspects related to the initiatives will be considered to provide for the adaptation of the bodies to the new legislation. The method will also analyze the measures implemented to enable compliance with legal requirements.

In the case of the ANPD, items related to the entity’s organizational structure, the conduct of its duties and the regulation of the provisions of the law will be explored.

Evaluation impacts

According to TCU itself, the expectation is that the results will contribute to the effectiveness of government practices for the protection of personal data, as well as to the awareness of public organizations about the need to conduct initiatives to adapt to the LGPD.

The agency also hopes that this process will enable the creation of a knowledge base capable of assisting organizations in carrying out these initiatives, in addition to enabling the structuring of the ANPD and the access of citizens to the rights established in the LGPD.



