LG won’t rush to use Qualcomm’s new flagship

According to a claim originating from Hong Kong; LG is wary of using Qualcomm’s future flagship Snapdragon 875 processor. It has been suggested that the company will not release a Snapdragon 875 phone, at least in the first half of 2021.

It can be said that this claim sounds interesting. Qualcomm usually releases its best processor early in the year. LG is among the first manufacturers to use these processors in their phones for a long time.

However, this situation seems to change next year. According to the reports in the South Korean media; LG is not among the first manufacturers to order Snapdragon 875.

It is said that LG’s focus will be on another processor that Qualcomm has not yet officially announced. It is stated that the South Korean manufacturer will launch phones or phones with a Snapdragon 775 processor in the first half of the year.



