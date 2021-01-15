LG won’t leave cellphone market, says executive

LG introduced several new features during CES 2021, but the absence of new phones and a report from the South Korean website The Elec raised rumors about the company’s possible exit from the smartphone segment. According to an executive of the manufacturer, however, the company still intends to operate in the mobile market.

According to the South Korean website, LG reportedly sent a letter to employees saying that the smartphone division would go on sale in late January. The objective would be to maintain only the segment that takes care of the development of the mobile phone with a sliding screen, which was one of the great highlights of the company at CES 2021.

Ken Hong, responsible for LG’s global communications, denied speculation. According to an employee of the South Korean company, the content of The Elec’s report is false.

“Completely false and without merit,” said Keng Hong, in a statement sent to the Android Police website. “I’m not even going to justify this rumor with an official statement,” said the executive.

Loss history

Speculation about the end of LG’s mobile division has been around the industry for some time, as the company frequently registers losses in the cell phone segment. In early 2020, for example, the firm experienced a $ 860 million drop from mobile devices.

During CES 2021, the company placed great emphasis on two phones with an experimental tone: a model with a sliding screen provisionally called “LG Rollable” and the LG Wing, a smartphone that has a dual display.

While the two-screen phone is already available on the market, the smartphone with a sliding screen will be launched by the company in 2021.