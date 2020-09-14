LG Wing: the innovative mobile with double rotating screen

LG has always been known for being a daring brand, one of those with an innovation that makes a difference. Now, all that news leaking from a few weeks ago has just become official: a mobile with a rotating screen has been confirmed today. The LG Wing is now official.

The LG Wing has two screens: a 6.8 ″ P-OLED main screen and a 3.9 ″ secondary screen, also OLED (G-OLED) and with the same resolution. Unlike other LG smartphones, the dual displays are not achieved through a holster-like accessory, rather both are built into the smartphone and can be rotated 90 degrees to each other.

At first glance it looks like any other mobile device, but you can quickly see how the “T” shape can be adopted by rotating one of the screens. The brand has decided to bet everything on its this new dual-screen technology without the need for coupling to have two panels.

Bet on the rotating screen

LG Wing with double screenLG Wing with double LG screen

The key in which LG has wanted to innovate with this peculiar design is to be able to enjoy better multitasking, that is, that we can work in multitasking. Different applications will work in a dual way. Another possibility is to use the same app on both screens, in case the app has been updated to support this new configuration.

For example, some of the brand’s own apps such as the camera app and the gallery already show their compatibility with this new innovation. LG already offers APIs to developers to adapt their apps.

Features LG Wing, camera with gimbal stabilization

This LG Wing has inside a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, bet on 5G technology. Its RAM memory is 8 GB and the internal memory will come with 128 and 256 GB, expandable through the use of microSD cards. This smartphone will offer a 4,000mAh battery and fast charging technology.



