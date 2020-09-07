LG Wing: mobile phone with rotating secondary display

South Korean manufacturer LG gave more details about the unveiling of its new smartphone, a model with a rotating secondary screen that leaves the device in a “T” shape.

The name of the device will be LG Wing, as indicated by the previous leaks, and it is considered the debut of a new line of products of the brand. The Explorer Project family will “focus on the evolving and constantly changing needs of today’s consumers and the challenging standards set by users”, while experimenting with design and interaction.

The LG Wing is considered the most daring model by the company itself, since it has an unprecedented and differentiated experience in terms of form and mode of use – such a 90º rotation of the secondary display. According to The Elec, she will choose 300 volunteers to review the product for free for four weeks.

For now, there are no confirmed technical details, nor a launch date or suggested price. The LG Wing reveal is scheduled for September 14, at 11 am (Brasília time), through the LG Mobile YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to TecMundo next Monday to find out everything about the launch.



